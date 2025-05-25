Prolific goal poacher Marko Simic has called time with Indonesia Liga 1 side Persija Jakarta.

The last match of the season against Malut United two days ago at the Jakarta International Stadium presented the 37-year-old with his final farewell for the club whom he had served for the last eight years.”It will definitely not be easy to continue after I leave Persija because I have been with Persija for almost eight years. This club is the most important in my career. Of course, moving to other places and wearing other uniforms will be difficult,” ​​said the Croatian.Simic made his debut with one of Indonesia’s biggest clubs in 2018.With Persija, he has won a total of four titles. In addition to winning Liga 1 2018, Super Simic managed to win the 2018 President’s Cup pre-season tournament trophy, Boost Fix Super Cup 2018, and the 2021 Menpora Cup. Not only that, he also collected individual titles such as the top scorer of the 2018 President’s Cup, Liga 1 2019, and the 2020 East Java Governor’s Cup tournament. “I am very proud of everything I have achieved here, especially the support. I want to thank everyone, from the officials, teammates, supporters, and journalists. It has been a long journey, a beautiful journey. I hope to see you again,” Simic added. #AFF#PSSI#Liga1Photos Courtesy #PersijaJakarta

