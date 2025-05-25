Melbourne City FC head coach Michael Matricciani heaped praise on his players after they finished as runners-up in the AFC Women’s Champions League™ 2024/25 final, falling 5-4 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

Taking the lead in the 76th minute through Shelby McMahon’s effort, the Australian side conceded a penalty in the final minute of regulation time and then had a goal disallowed, pushing the game to a tie-breaker, with China PR’s Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC going to lift the inaugural title. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league.html/news/matricciani-proud-of-melbourne-city%E2%80%99s-character #AFF#AFCPhotos Courtesy #MelbourneCIty

Like this: Like Loading...