Sydney FC will bid for an unprecedented fifth Hyundai A-League Championship after brushing aside their 2019 Grand Final victims Perth Glory, 2-0, in Wednesday’s second Semi-Final.

Milos Ninkovic broke the deadlock with a clinical finish and Perth keeper Liam Reddy was left red-faced after Adam Le Fondre showed his hustle to net a poacher’s goal as the defending Champions dismantled Glory in a four-minute first-half blitz at Bankwest Stadium.

No team had ever competed in a post-season contest following a run of five winless regular season matches but Steve Corica’s side showed no hangover from their meandering journey to the Premiers Plate and delivered a thrilling 45 minute display of free-flowing football to blow Perth away.

The hero of Glory’s 1-0 Elimination Final win against Wellington Phoenix four days earlier, Joel Chianese, missed a gilt-edge chance to net a response and the effervescent Bruno Fornaroli crashed a shot off both posts as Tony Popovic’s side failed to capitalise on their second-half pressure.

