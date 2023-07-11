National shuttlers, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, are even more motivated to face the enormous challenges ahead of them after being appointed 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors today. Aside from the upcoming BWF World Tour events, in Korea and Japan, the duo will be contesting in the Hangzhou Asian Games and World Championships this year.

100PLUS, Malaysia’s number one isotonic beverage, today announced their support for Tang Jie and Ee Wei, who have been among the most exciting mixed doubles pairs this year. Since they were paired up late last year, the duo has rocketed up the world rankings, from over 270 to no. 14.

They will be following in the footsteps of renowned players including legend and three-time Olympic silver medallist Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei, world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, former All-England winner Lee Zii Jia, Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah and Ng Tze Yong, who are all presently 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors.

“Tang Jie and Ee Wei have been phenomenal since being paired late last year. Their progress and extraordinary rise in the world rankings have been remarkable. We can see the potential in them and want to help Tang Jie and Ee Wei in their quest to be among the top pairs in the world and win major competitions,” said Ms Leong Wai Yin, Business Director, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd, today.

“We have tracked them closely this year and are impressed with their outstanding performances and tremendous fighting spirit. We are confident they will continue on this pathway to success and bring honour to our country in the next few years.”

Wai Yin revealed that Tang Jie and Ee Wei have signed a two-year sponsorship deal with 100PLUS.

Tang Jie, 25, and Ee Wei, 23, created a sensation after they won their first tournament, the Bangladesh International Challenge in December last year, some two weeks after they were paired together. It was an indication of their potential and not surprisingly soon went on to claim the Orleans Masters crown in France and just last month bagged the Taipei Open title. If they remain focussed and committed, they will be well in the running to earn their tickets to Paris next year.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei are delighted to have attracted the interest of 100PLUS. “The support from a major brand like 100PLUS will encourage and motivate us to want to achieve better results. We thank 100PLUS for their confidence in us,” Tang Jie said at the announcement today.

Ee Wei commented that 100PLUS has always supported badminton players who went on to be successful including at the Olympics. “This partnership with 100PLUS will boost our confidence and inspire us. We will continue to work hard and aim for more success including qualifying for the Olympics.”

As part of the sponsorship, Tang Jie and Ee Wei will be provided with 100PLUS for their training and competition. They will benefit from consuming 100PLUS which has a special non-carbonated formulation to quickly rehydrate and replenish the fluids and electrolytes lost during exercise and sport, and re-energises with added Vitamin B3, B6, B12.

Aside from supporting the leading national badminton players, 100PLUS currently sponsors the Badminton Association of Malaysia, the Football Association of Malaysia, Malaysian Hockey Confederation and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC and Selangor FC. 100PLUS is the Official Isotonic Beverage and the Recommended Drink of the National Sports Council.

Caption: Leong Wai Yin, Business Director F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd poses together with national mixed doubles duo, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

