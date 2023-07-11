Formula E and the FIA today revealed the full line-up of eleven drivers confirmed to participate in the first rookie free practice session of the GEN3 race car era, taking place in Rome this Friday.

The rookie free practice session is designed to offer new and emerging talent the chance to showcase their skills in the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

It will be held on the same street circuit where 22 drivers will compete in the 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix double-header of races this Saturday and Sunday in Rounds 13 and 14 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The practice session will see the return of several drivers from the rookie test session ahead of the 2023 Berlin E-Prix. This includes:

Jehan Daruvala (Mahindra Racing) , Formula 2 Competitor and previously one of three Force India F1 Team winners of the ‘One in a Billion Hunt’

, Formula 2 Competitor and previously one of three Force India F1 Team winners of the ‘One in a Billion Hunt’ Sheldon van der Linde (Jaguar TCS Racing) , reigning 2022 DTM Champion

, reigning 2022 DTM Champion Felipe Drugovich (Maserati MSG Racing) , 2022 Formula 2 Champion

, 2022 Formula 2 Champion Luca Ghiotto (Nissan Formula E Team) , Italian driver and former Formula 2 competitor

, Italian driver and former Formula 2 competitor Yann Ehrlacher (DS PENSKE), 2020 and 2021 World Touring Car Cup winner, will make his Formula E debut in the GEN3

Previous rookie tests have resulted in several drivers making the step up to a full-time race seat. Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing), teammates Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team), Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team) and Sérgio Sette Câmara (NIO 333 Racing) all participated in the 2020 rookie test held in Marrakesh.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“We are excited to give opportunities behind the wheel of the GEN3 race car to the very best emerging racing talent from around the world. It will be thrilling to see how rookies in the top tier of their racing series take to the all-electric GEN3 race car. Their accomplishments to date mean they have earned this opportunity and we wish them all luck in showcasing why they deserve a seat in the championship in the future.”

Marek Nawarecki, Director of Circuit Sport Department, FIA, said:

“Building upon the successful rookie test day held in Berlin earlier this year, which allowed a large number of aspiring Formula E drivers to demonstrate their ability behind the wheel of the pioneering GEN3 single-seater, we are excited to see them take to the track again in Rome and to welcome a new face to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship paddock.”

Taking place at the heart of a race weekend and on a typical Formula E street circuit, this session represents an invaluable opportunity for drivers to showcase their skills in front of key decision-makers, and for teams to evaluate their potential. We are eager to see how they get on.”

Formula E is increasingly seen as a proving ground for the most talented drivers. After winning the 2019 FIA Formula 2 title, Nyck De Vries joined Formula E where he immediately showed his world-class racing ability to become the 2021 FIA Formula E World Champion. De Vries races for F1 team Scuderia AlphaTauri this season.

Current Formula E world champion Stoffel Vandoorne (DS PENSKE) combines his electric racing career with F1. As well as defending his Formula E title this season, Vandoorne is a reserve driver for the Aston Martin team in F1. Vandoorne moved to Formula E following success in his early career and having earned a place on the McLaren Young Driver Programme.

The Rome Rookie Free Practice session is scheduled to take place on Friday 14 July prior to the Hankook Rome E-Prix double-header Saturday 15 July and Sunday 16 July.

Rookie Free Practice Official Entry List: