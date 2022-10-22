Tazuni, a fun, football-loving penguin is unveiled as the Official Mascot of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, capturing the spirit of an event that will go Beyond Greatness™.

Based on the ‘Eudyptula minor’ species endemic to Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia, Tazuni is the perfect representative of the host region and will help to bring the excitement of the highly anticipated tournament to a new generation of fans.

Streetwise and confident, Tazuni stands out from the crowd thanks to her signature blue tuft of hair. Her name is a fusion of ‘Tasman Sea’ – which she calls home – and ‘unity’, a key value of the event.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/tasman-sea-world-tazunitm-revealed-official-mascot-fifa-womens-world-cuptm

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

