Bahrain-McLaren have won the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia Virtual (25.9km and 930m vertical elevation over the finale of Stage 17 of the Corsa Rosa, Bassano del Grappa – Madonna di Campiglio) thanks to Fred Wright (56’56”, the best individual time) and Rafa Valls (third best individual time), with a combined time of 1:56’55”, beating Astana Pro Team at 9’31” and Team Jumbo-Visma in third at 9’43”.

Astana Pro Team, today represented by Gorka Izaguirre and Aranburu Alexander, retained the Maglia Rosa with a 18’33” lead over Bahrain-McLaren and a 20’53” lead over the Italian national team, (Alberto Bettiol and Alessandro Fancellu).

Elisa Longo Borghini, stage fastest finisher, helped Trek-Segafredo retain the lead in the Pink Race general clarification

In the Pink Race, it was stage victory for the Italian National team thanks to Soraya Paladin and Marta Cavalli with a combined time of 02:17’15”. Trek-Segafredo finished second at 05’04 (with Elisa Longo Borghini, stage fastest finisher at 01:07’05”, and Lizzie Deignan), and the Astana Women’s Team in third at 12’20”.

Trek-Segafredo retained the lead in the general clarification with a 29’39” advantage over the Italian national team and 1:15’52” over the Astana Women’s Team.

INFO, RULES AND HOW TO REGISTER VIA THE EVENT’S GARMIN PLATFORM: WWW.GARMINVIRTUALRIDE.COM/IT

To experience the excitement of the Giro d’Italia Virtual, riders will simply need a Garmin Connect account in order to sign up for free at www.garminvirtualride.com/it. Once registered, they can upload the GPX files of the Giro d’Italia Virtual’s seven stages and install them on their Garmin Edge cycle computer. Riders will also require a new generation smart trainer such as those offered by Tacx, or any other brand of interactive smart trainer with similar features, to connect with their bike.

Signing up for the event will allow riders to compete in all seven stages of the Giro d’Italia Virtual. Registration is divided into four separate categories – ‘Amateur’, ‘Legends’, ‘Pro’ and ‘Woman’ – each with their own separate general classification. The registration portal is be available to access in four languages while the event’s official rulebook is accessible in both English and Italian.

THE GIRO D’ITALIA VIRTUAL BY ENEL – SPONSORS

The Giro d’Italia Virtual, raising vital funds for the Italian Red Cross, has been created in collaboration with Enel (the event’s official presenting partner), Garmin Edge and Tacx. The race is also officially sponsored by Castelli, Bianchi, NAMEDSPORT, Segafredo and Toyota.

FUNDRAISING FOR THE ITALIAN RED CROSS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RETE DEL DONO

RCS Sport is promoting a fundraising initiative in aid of the Italian Red Cross, accepting donations via the Rete del Dono giving portal, available at www.retedeldono.it/giro. Donations made via the portal until 10 May will enable the humanitarian organisation to continue working at the front line of the Covid-19 emergency, offering first responder aid, virus screening and psychological and logistical support amongst other vitally important activities in the fight against the epidemic. The fundraising campaign has been made possible by Rete del Dono – a longstanding partner of RCS Sport and notable coordinator of numerous successful sporting charity programs, including the Milano Marathon and Gran Fondo Strade Bianche. In the last few weeks alone, Rete del Dono has activated more than 70 fundraising campaigns aimed at battling the Covid-19 emergency.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Castelli have also pledged to donate 5 euros to the Italian Red Cross for each #Giro102 Race Jersey purchased through their website – http://castelli-cycling.com/.