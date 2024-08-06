Scottie Scheffler. Credit Getty Images

With about 50 days to go until the Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, U.S. and International Teams are starting to take shape with just three more events until the top six automatic qualifiers are locked up following the BMW Championship on Sunday, August 25.

Over the last two weeks, the only movement inside the top six for the U.S. Team has been Sahith Theegala and Patrick Cantlay switching spots, currently sitting at No. 5 and 6, respectively. The top four players have remained unchanged with Scottie Scheffler further cementing his spot at No. 1 following a final-round 62 in Paris to secure a gold medal in the Olympic men’s golf competition.

“I think any time you can be part of the Olympics is really special and for golf to be on the Olympic stage is a tremendous amount of fun for us. I think after the first Olympics, I think it held pretty high place in our game and I think it still stands today,” said Scheffler.

The 2024 U.S. Team will be comprised of six (6) automatic qualifiers and six (6) Captain’s picks, with a weighted system based on FedExCup Points from January 1, 2023, through August 25, 2024. The automatic qualifiers will be the top six eligible U.S. players in the OWGR after completion of the 2024 BMW Championship.

Top-6 U.S. Team standings:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Collin Morikawa

4. Wyndham Clark

5. Sahith Theegala

6. Patrick Cantlay

For the International Team, Matsuyama remained atop the standings after earning the bronze medal in Paris, while Tom Kim moved up to No. 2 following an eighth-place finish. Outside of Kim and Sungjae Im switching spots between Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, the rest of the top six remains unchanged over the last two weeks with Jason Day, Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott rounding out the group.

With Canadian icon Mike Weir serving as captain of the International Team, much attention has been put on the top players from the host country for this year’s Presidents Cup. With three weeks to go, there are currently five Canadian players inside the top 15 in the International Team standings: Corey Conners (8), Nick Taylor (10), Adam Hadwin (12), Taylor Pendrith (13), and Mackenzie Hughes (15).

The 2024 International Team will be comprised of six (6) automatic qualifiers and (6) Captain’s picks, with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) being used to determine the former. The automatic qualifiers will be the top six eligible international players in the OWGR after completion of the 2024 BMW Championship.

Top-6 International Team standings:

Hideki Matsuyama Tom Kim Sungjae Im Jason Day Byeong Hun An Adam Scott

