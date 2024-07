Hoang Thai Binh’s cool finish in the penalty shootout against Hanoi FC gave Dong A Thanh Hoa FC their second Casper National Cup in two years.With the score tied without a goal at the end of regulation at the Thanh Hoa Stadium, host Thanh Hoa kept it cool during the nerve-racking penalty shootout to win 9-8.Hanoi captain Nguyen Van Quyet missed from the spot to hand the initiative to Thai Binh who did not disappoint the home team. #AFF#VFF

