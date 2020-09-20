The Thai So on Bac Cup 2020 – or the Vietnam Women’s National Football Championship – will kick off on 22 September 2020.

The first leg of the tournament – which will be held at the Hanam Stadium and the Vietnam Youth Football Centre – is expected to run for about a month until 13 October 2020.

The second leg will be from 20 November to 11 December 2020.

A total of eight teams will be taking and they are Son La, Hanoi I Watabe, Hanoi II Watabe, Phong Phu Ha Nam, HCM City I, HCM City II, Vietnam Coal and Mineral and Thai Nguyen T&T.

The champions will earn VND300 million (USD 13,000), while the first and second runners-up will take VND200 million (USD 8,700) and VND100 million (USD 4,300), respectively.

HCM City 1 are the defending champions.

Like this: Like Loading...