Thai Son Bac Electrical Equipment Trading Limited have extended their sponsorship of the National Women’s Football Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup – until 2026.

“This is the 13th year that Thai Son Bac Electrical Equipment Trading Company Limited will continue to sponsor the National Women’s Football Championship,” said Duong Nghiep Khoi, General Secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Added Tran Anh Minh, the General Director of Thai Son Bac Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd: “For 12 years, we feel extremely proud to contribute our part to the success of the National Women’s Football Championship. We feel honored to have become a close partner of VFF with Thai Son Bac as one of the longest-standing sponsors of a national football tournament.”

The National Women’s Football Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup 2024 will have eight teams taking part and they are Ho Chi Minh City I, Vietnam Coal and Minerals, Hanoi I, Phong Phu Ha Nam, Hanoi II, Son La, Ho Chi Minh City II and Thai Nguyen T&T.

