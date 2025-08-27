Thailand will have a chance to return the favour to Australia when the two sides clash in the final of the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025 in two days.In the semi-finals earlier today at the Manahan Stadium, Thailand outplayed Vietnam 3-1 while Australia denied host Indonesia 3-0.Thailand stamped their desire early in the sixth minute through Kawinthida Kikunthod before an own goal from Suracha Thanawat ten minutes later put both teams back on level.But the Thais were not about to be denied when they scored two goals in five minutes off Monthida Numnuan (42nd) and Charlotte Ellari (45th+2) for the 3-1 lead.Vietnam tried to play catch-up after the break, but the Thai defence stood firm for the hard-fought win.In the meantime, Australia were in control against host Indonesia when they took a 2-0 lead in the first half with a double from Abbie Puckett (22nd and 27th minute) before adding the third from Kaya Jugovic (59th) for the final scoreline.With the results, Thailand will be looking for a different ending when they play Australia again in the final.In the group stage, Australia had beaten Thailand 2-1. #AFF

