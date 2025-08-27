Defending champion Steve Lewton from England has not had his best season on the Asian Tour and will be looking at his fond memories from last year’s win to boost his confidence. The two-time Asian Tour winner has a T24 as his best finish on the Asian Tour this season but during a tune up at last week’s Asian Development Tour event in Indonesia he finished T5 so he might be trending back into form.Danthai Boonma from Thailand is the highest ranked player on the Order of Merit in sixth place after a runner-up at the International Series Morocco in July and a T8 at the season opening Smart Infinity Philippine Open in January. He has also recorded a win on All Thailand Tour’s Singha Championship in early August as well as a runner up on the same tour two weeks earlier.New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport champion Ryan Peake from Australia has not had the easiest time transitioning to the Asian Tour since his win in Queenstown, earning him a start in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, with a T33 in Morocco as his best result since. Still, the number seven on the Order of Merit will have plenty of time to make amends with the heavy part of the schedule coming up starting this week in Jakarta.Fellow Australian Kevin Yuan has enjoyed a consistently good 2025 season on the Asian Tour having started out with a fourth-place finish in the Smart Infinity Philippine Open and a T8 at the International Series India presented by DLF. Since then, he has posted a T10 at the International Series Morrocco and a T15 at the Kolon Korea Open, as well as a T3 on the China Tour in Shandong. He is 12th on the Order of Merit.Thai player Poom Saksansin was runner up to his countryman Sadom Kaewkanjana at the Kolon Korea Open after coming up two shots short and also recorded another top five at the Smart Infinity Philippine Open where he finished T5. Although not one of the longer players off the tee, Poom is known for his grittiness and accuracy and will always be dangerous when the putter gets hot.Taichi Kho from Hong Kong had a good start to his 2025 Asian Tour campaign with a T8 at the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, a T6 at the International Series Macau presented by Wynn and a T4 at the Kolon Korea Open. He also posted a T10 at the International Series Morocco in July. The winner of the 2023 World City Championship presented by Hong Kong Golf Club looks ready to notch his second Asian Tour victory soon. He is one place behind Yuan on the Merit list.An Order of Merit winner in 2019, Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond has been out of the winner’s circle, since the 2022 International Series Morocco, way too long for his calibre of player. But with a T2 at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in May and a T8 at the International Series Macau presented by Wynn in March during the first half of the year, the seven-time Asian Tour winner looks like he’s back on the right track with his swing and ready to win again.