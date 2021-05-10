The Thailand national Futsal team will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 14 May 2021 as they gear up for the playoff match of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup against Iraq.

Thailand will take on Iraq in two-match playoffs in the UAE with the first game to be played on 20 May 2021 while the second tie will be held five days later.

Prior to the qualifiers, Thailand have arranged to play two friendly matches against the UAE and also Vietnam.

“We have to prepare ourselves as well as possible. We do not have a lot of time but it is the same with Iraq,” said assistant coach Udom Thaweesuk.

Added Thailand team manager Sutin Buatum (above pix): “We cannot underestimate anyone. The players have to work hard and follow the instruction of head coach Pulpis. This is a very important game with a slot to the FIFA Futsal World Cup on the line. We have to deliver it for the Thai people.”

The other playoff game will be between Vietnam and Lebanon.

The two playoff winners will earn tickets to the 2021 Futsal World Cup in Lithuania from 12 September to 3 October 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...