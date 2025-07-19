WorldSBK heads to new territory this weekend as the Championship makes its debut at Balaton Park, a brand-new track located near the iconic Lake Balaton in Hungary. New Track
- Balaton Park becomes the 54th different venue to feature on the WorldSBK calendar.
- Hungary previously hosted six WorldSBK races between 1988 and 1990 at the Hungaroring.
- At the end of June, several WorldSBK riders had their first taste of Balaton Park during a track day — riding standard production bikes rather than their usual race machines. Among them: Razgatlioglu, Bautista, Sam and Alex Lowes, Bulega, Bassani, Lecuona, and Vierge.