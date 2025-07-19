WorldSBK heads to new territory this weekend as the Championship makes its debut at Balaton Park, a brand-new track located near the iconic Lake Balaton in Hungary. New Track

Balaton Park becomes the 54th different venue to feature on the WorldSBK calendar.



becomes the 54th different venue to feature on the WorldSBK calendar. Hungary previously hosted six WorldSBK races between 1988 and 1990 at the Hungaroring .



previously hosted six WorldSBK races between 1988 and 1990 at the . At the end of June, several WorldSBK riders had their first taste of Balaton Park during a track day — riding standard production bikes rather than their usual race machines. Among them: Razgatlioglu, Bautista, Sam and Alex Lowes, Bulega, Bassani, Lecuona, and Vierge.

