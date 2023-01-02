Defending champions Thailand won Group A of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 as Indonesia take the runners-up to mark an exciting finish to the group stage of the competition this year.

The Thais scored a hard-fought 3-1 win over a resilient Cambodia side at the Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok while Indonesia edged the Philippines 2-1 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

At the Thammasat Stadium, Teerasil Dangda’s penalty just before the break snapped Cambodia’s confidence with the latter almost finding the back of the net early in the game.

The home team then doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half when Sumanya Purisai finished off the pass from Sarach Yooyen.

Sieng Chanthea then pulled a goal back for The Kouprey in the 68th minute when he made good on the lay-up from Sa Ty to beat Thai keeper Kittipong Phoothawchuek with a left-footed shot.

Teerasil then made sure of the three points with a superb finish right at the end.

At the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Indonesia edged host Philippines 2-1 to finish as Group A runners-up.

Dendy Sulistyawan made good on the long throw-in from Pratama Arhan in the 21st minute to head the ball past a diving Anthony Pinthus for Indonesia’s first goal of the game.

They then made it 2-0 just before the breather with Marselino Ferdinan’s neat one-two with Saddil Ramdani to beat Pinthus yet again on the night.

However, the Philippines then shored up their defence before getting onto the scoresheet seven minutes to the end when Sebastian Rasmussen headed in the cross from Philippines captain Stephen Schrock, for the final score line.

Thailand and Indonesia will now wait for the outcome of the Group B matches tomorrow to find out who they will play against in the semifinals set for 6th and 7th January 2023.

