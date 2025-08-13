The Muang Thai Insurance Women’s Futsal 2025 moves into the championship playoffs with the top four teams set to battle it out for the crown.

At the end of the seven matches in the preliminary round, undefeated Kasem Bundit FC lead the pack, followed closely by defending champions Port Authority.

Suan Sunandha finished third with Ratchaburi fourth.

In the championship playoffs set for 18 August 2025, Kasem Bundit will entertain fourth-placed Ratchaburi while Port Authority will play Suan Sunandha.

MUANG THAI INSURANCE WOMEN’S FUTSAL 2025

CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

MULTIPURPOSE SPORTS TRAINING BUILDING, NATIONAL SPORTS UNIVERSITY, CHONBURI CAMPUS

18 August 2025

1400hrs: Port Authority Imane SWU Sam Chuk (2) v. Suan Sunandha Inspire T-Sport (3)

1600hrs: Kasem Bundit FC (1) vs Axat Ratchaburi Futsal Club (4)

