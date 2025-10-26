Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand is sprayed with water by his Thailand teammates as he celebrates winning the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in a Play-Off during the final round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Emirates Golf Club Majlis Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Sunday 26 October 2025. Photograph by AAC.

Rising star Fifa Laopakdee rewrote a slice of golf history when he became the first player from Thailand to sensationally win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Sunday, earning coveted invitations to the Masters Tournament and The Open next year.

The 20-year-old junior from Arizona State University produced a stunning comeback from six shots down going into the final round at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis course to defeat 54-hole leader Taisei Nagasaki of Japan with a birdie in the third play-off hole. “It’s unreal. I think I told my (ASU) coach Matt Thurmond I’ll be the first Thai to win this event and be the first Thai amateur to play in the Masters. Coach, I did it! It means the whole world to me,” said a jubilant Laopakdee as he was drenched by his teammates on greenside after his victory. It was heartbreak hotel for the 16-year-old Nagasaki, making his debut in the Championship, as his overnight advantage quickly disappeared with an outward 3-over 38. After being caught by Laopakdee on the 15th hole, the young Japanese produced some fight with birdies on 16 and 17 to regain a one-shot lead. However, he agonizingly missed a four-foot birdie chance on the par-5, 18th hole in regulation for a victory. “I’m very disappointed with myself. Really struggled to make a score today. Feel disappointed,” said a tearful Nagasaki through a translator. Laopakdee, whose nickname was given by his football-crazed father, had spoken earlier about how Tiger Woods, who is half-Thai and a winner on the Majlis course, is an idol and inspiration to many young golfers back home such as himself. The Thai youngster produced a Woods-like comeback on the back nine, shooting a spectacular inward 5-under 32 to tie a faltering Nagasaki and force extra time. After both players shot matching birdies on the 18thand 17th holes, the talented Thai took advantage of a lucky break with his approach shot into the 18th hole which stayed on land and chipped it close for his winning birdie while Nagasaki made par. “After I finished 18 (in regulation), I didn’t realise I shot 5-under on the back nine and laughed with my caddie,” said Laopakdee, who tied the second largest comeback in the Championship history to win. “I stick to the mindset at the start of the week, stay in the present and have fun out there with my caddie, and enjoy the golf. Shot by shot, hole by hole and I’m proud I did all that on the back nine especially. Shoutout to Taisei as he made my life so hard. It was a pretty amazing battle between me, him and Rintaro (Nakano). Speechless.” Nakano, who finished third last year in Japan, finished solo third after a closing 71 to finish two shots outside the playoff duo, while Australia’s Harry Takis was fourth after a 70. Le Khanh Hung registered Vietnam’s best finish in the Championship with a tied fifth after signing off with a 71. Since the event’s inauguration in 2009, only players from China, Japan, Korea and Australia have won the Asia-Pacific Amateur, with Laopakdee changing it all with a comeback from the ages.

