The best mountain bikers will compete against each other in four stages, from Thursday to Sunday, in the Castellón, Oropesa del Mar region. 250km and more than 6.000 meters of climbing will be on the menu of the riders.

Among the favorites are the 2021 World Champion and 2022 Vice World Champion Andreas Seewald (GER), the 2022 Cape Epic winner Lukas Baum (GER – bronze medal winner Marathon World Champs 2023) and Georg Egger (GER – 2022 & 2023 Mediterranean Epic Winner), current European Marathon Champion Wout Alleman (BEL) and Marathon Vice World Champion Martin Stosek (CZE).

In the women category 2022 runner up Janina Wuest (SUI) will be among the favorites, next to Monica Yuliana Calderón Martinez (COL – 3. place 2023) and the Italian Costanza Fasolis.

