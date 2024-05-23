Mitch and Jaguar TCS Racing become the first to drive an all-electric race car along the iconic waterfront landmark, with the backdrop of the Shanghai skyline.

It comes ahead of the upcoming Shanghai E-Prix on 25 and 26 May 2024, and marks Mitch’s return to racing in China, five years since his last competitive race in the country at the 2019 Sanya E-Prix.

The activity commemorates Jaguar TCS Racing’s current success on the track in leading the Teams’ World Championship as well as Formula E’s highly anticipated return to China for the first time since Season 5.

The 2024 Shanghai E-Prix starts at 15:03 CST (BST +7 hour) on both Saturday 25 and Sunday 16 May.

