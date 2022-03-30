Rossi, who will start with the legendary car number 46, will share the cockpit with Audi Sport teammates Nico Müller and Frédéric Vervisch.

“In a highly competitive market, Audi is once again among the strongest manufacturers. In addition to ten teams that have been loyal to us for more than a decade in some cases, we also welcome a new customer team in Boutsen Ginion from Belgium. In terms of drivers, they are well positioned for the many categories within the racing series. We are particularly pleased that multiple motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi has opted for WRT.”