New Zealand and Fiji will meet in the gold medal final at 18:00 local time (GMT+9)

Great Britain and Argentina will battle for bronze at 17:30 local time

Fiji are the reigning champions, having beaten Great Britain at Rio 2016 on rugby sevens Olympic debut to claim the Pacific Island nation’s first Olympic medal of any colour

New Zealand’s All Blacks Sevens will claim their first men’s rugby sevens Olympic medal, after placing fifth in Rio

New Zealand and Fiji will meet in the gold medal match of the Tokyo 2020 men’s Olympic rugby sevens tournament at 18:00 local time (GMT+9) on Wednesday.

The All Blacks Sevens, who finished fifth at Rio 2016, made sure of their place in the gold medal final with an impressive 29-7 defeat of Great Britain in the semi-finals.

New Zealand dominated possession for most of the match and led 14-7 at half-time after Scott Curry and Regan Ware touched down either side of a Dan Norton score.

Great Britain won silver five years ago, but their hopes of at least emulating that success were ended in the second period as Ware, Dylan Collier and co-captain Curry crossed the line to put the seal on a dominant victory.

The All Blacks Sevens are now guaranteed a first men’s Olympic sevens medal, but they must overcome the defending champions if they want to make it gold.

Fiji booked their place in the gold medal match with a 26-14 defeat of Argentina in the semi-finals, but were made to work hard for victory.

Having raced into a 12-0 lead through tries from Sireli Maqala and Meli Derenalagi, Fiji conceded twice in the closing stages of the first period, to Marcos Moneta and Ignacio Mendy, and trailed 14-12 at the break.

Jiuta Wainiqolo scored a breakaway try to put Fiji back in front in the second half, before Semi Radradra made sure of their place in the gold medal match with a score two minutes from time.

Argentina remain in the hunt for their first Olympic sevens medal, and will take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Stadium.

The USA will meet South Africa in the fifth-place play-off at 17:00 local time, after Mike Friday’s side won a see-saw encounter with Canada 21-14.

The USA now face a rematch against South Africa, who beat them in the pool stage, after the Blitzboks held off an Australian comeback to win their fifth-place semi-final 22-19.

Next up for Australia is the seventh-place play-off against Canada, which will kick-off at 16:30 local time in Tokyo.

In the opening match of day three, hosts Japan recovered from 7-0 and 12-7 down to record their first win of Tokyo 2020 which saw the Republic of Korea finish the tournament in 12th place on their Olympic debut.

Ireland had missed out on a place in the medal quarter-finals despite beating Kenya 12-7 in the pool stage, but they had no answer to the Shujaa in the ninth-place play-off.