Following Fiji’s win over Samoa in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup, Tonga have now officially qualified for the semi-finals and joins Fiji as the second nation from the Pacific Islands to secure their place at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

Tonga’s strong start to their PNC campaign with a convincing 30-16 win over rivals Samoa in Nuku’alofa was enough to finish second in Pool A and secure a spot in the semi-finals together with defending champions Fiji.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2025 not only crowns a champion but also serves as a pivotal pathway to the expanded 24-team Rugby World Cup in 2027. With Fiji and Japan already pre-qualified from RWC 2023, the three best non-qualified teams secure direct passage to Australia 2027.

Tonga are the 19th team to punch their tickets for rugby’s pinnacle competition and will take part in their 10th Rugby World Cup, having competed in all editions bar for 1991. They will aim to make history in Australia by reaching the knockout phase for the first time.

Tonga will now prepare for the Pacific Nations Cup semi-finals, to be held in Denver, Colorado, next weekend. While their primary objective of Rugby World Cup qualification has been achieved, the team remains focused on advancing further in the tournament where they will face the winner of Pool B (Japan, Canada or USA).

Currently ranked 17th in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings, Tonga will also turn their attention to the RWC 2027 Draw, scheduled to take place in December 2025, where they will learn the identity of their pool opponents.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will be hosted in Australia (1 October – 13 November, 2027) and will kick-off a new era of openness and entertainment for the sport. Featuring an expanded format of 24 teams, six pools of four and a round of 16 for the first time in the tournament’s history, Australia 2027 promises to be a spectacular event. – www.world.rugby

