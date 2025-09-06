Final entry lists for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 confirm that about 2000 athletes from almost 200 teams intend to compete at the National Stadium in Japan’s capital between 13-21 September.

Of the 41 athletes who won individual gold medals at the 2023 edition in Budapest, 38 are entered to compete in Tokyo.

World record-holders Faith Kipgeyon (1500m), Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Yaroslava Mahuchikh (high jump), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Yulimar Rojas (triple jump) and Ryan Crouser (shot put) and are among the defending champions heading to Tokyo, seeking to add to their global medal tally.

If US sprinter Noah Lyles repeats his triple gold feat from two years ago, he’d become just the fourth athlete in World Championships history to win nine gold medals.

Portuguese race walker Joao Vieira, selected for his 14th World Championships, is on course to break the record for the most World Championships appearances. Similarly, French discus thrower Melina Robert-Michon is set to equal the record number of World Championships appearances by a woman (11).

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on the eve of the championships.

