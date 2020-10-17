The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have made the decision to postpone the 2020 edition of the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup (PTSR) 2020 to another date in 2021.

The tournament, which is Malaysia’s oldest women’s football competition in the country, was supposed to be held in November this year.

But due to the continued issue with COVID-19, the decision was made by the national body against having the tournament this year.

“I am sure that players and women’s football activists in this country are disappointed with this latest development,” said Dato’ Suraya Yaacob, the chairperson of the FAM Women’s Football Committee.

“It is a difficult decision to make, but we all need to acknowledge that the health and safety of all players, officials and their families should be given priority.”

