UiTM HA-KPT took a huge step for the remaining semifinals slot of the men’s division of the Tenaga Nasional Berhad Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 when they beat closest rivals Young Tigers 3-1 earlier this evening.

In the match that was played at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, it took UiTM just two minutes to make their presence felt when Muhammad Idris Samad steered in a Penalty Corner.

And while Young Tigers replied with the equaliser in the second period through Che Nur Aqirullah Che Mohd Khairulzi Anwar’s 21st minute Penalty Corner, UiTM regained the lead just a minute later with Muhammad Shafiq Mohd Sani’s Field Goal.

Any thought of a Young Tigers comeback was squashed in the 42nd minute when UiTM’s Muhammad Rashid Baharom cracked in a Field Goal to put the game in their pocket.

With the win, UiTM stayed fourth with 18 points while Young Tigers are fifth with the same 18 points – heading into the final match day of the group stage on Saturday.

And UiTM hold the better advantage for a place in the knockout round when they take on basement side Nurunsafi Sporting in Bukit Jalil.

On the other hand, Young Tigers will be against second-from-bottom side ATM, with the match to be played also in Bukit Jalil.

In the meantime, the top three teams put up a workmanlike performance earlier this evening to maintain their positions heading into the final match day of the group.

In Kuala Terengganu, THT smashed Nurunsafi Sporting 6-2 as TNB pulverized TNB Thunderbolts 14-1 while Maybank blanked ATM 5-0 in Bukit Jalil.

With this, it has set a fabulous finish this Saturday with THT up against TNB in Kuala Terengganu to decide the group stage champions.

Currently, THT are on 37 points while TNB are on 34 points with the former needing just a draw to confirm their win.

On the other TNB will need an outright victory should they wish to deny THT the crown given their superior goal difference.

Maybank, with 29 points, will take on TNB Thunderbolts next to stay third.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 14

Tenaga Thunderbolts 1

ATM 0

Maybank 5

Terengganu Hockey Team 6

Nurunsafi Sporting 2

Young Tigers 1

UiTM HA-KPT 3

Like this: Like Loading...