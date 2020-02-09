The launch also featured the full suite of the latest UA HOVR™ Connected Fitness collection – the UA HOVR™ Infinite 2, UA HOVR™ Sonic 3, UA HOVR™ Guardian, UA HOVR™ Phantom RN and UA HOVR™ Velociti 2. Guests were invited to a foot personality test conducted by Dato’ Dr Nick Boden, CEO of Spine and Joint. The test was introduced to help guests determine how to choose the right pair of shoes for their feet.

The UA HOVR™ Machina and the latest UA HOVR™ Connected Fitness Suite will be available for public trial at Sunway Pyramid, Blue Atrium, from today until the 9th of February 2020. The public can also participate in the “Treadmill Challenge”, to win exclusive Under Armour prizes and purchase any of the UA HOVR™ Connected Fitness footwear at the event.

Runners can put their latest UA HOVR™ Machina and the UA HOVR™ Connected Fitness Suite to the ultimate test in the upcoming UA Virtual Relay Run and be part of the UA Running community. The Relay Run will allow you to run both indoors and outdoors and score yourself a finisher medal at the end. To register your interest, visit https://uaroadtotokyo. liv3ly.com/ and an email will be sent when registrations go live.