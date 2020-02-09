Out of at least 100 applicants, the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have shortlisted eight candidates for the top job as the Myanmar women’s national head coach.

With previous coach Win Thu Moe’s tenure not extended, the MFF have been on the lookout for a new tactician able to bring the women’s game to the next level.

“We have a preliminary list for selection of the women’s team coach with eight foreign coaches in our list. We will interview with them soon to appoint a new head coach,” said Ko Ko Thein, general secretary of the MFF.

“The list includes the former England women’s team assistant coaches. We will try to appoint a coach as soon as possible.”