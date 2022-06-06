Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo has sprinkled yet more magic over the Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya as he cruised to an inch-perfect victory in the Monster Energy Catalan Grand Prix.

The Frenchman put to bed the nightmare of 2021 by easing to his second premier class victory at the venue, cashing in on his closest Championship rivals’ despair to extend out his title lead. Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco completed the podium after profiting from a mind-blowing blunder by poleman Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) after the Spaniard celebrated a lap too early and threw away a secure second place.