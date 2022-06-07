The Timor Leste Futebol League (LFTL) recently paid a study visit to PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) – the operator of Indonesia’s top flight – as they look to improve the quality of the domestic competition in Timor Leste.

In the meeting that was held in Bandung, LFTL were represented by Martinho J. Ribeiro (Director of Competition), Diogo Neto Fraga (Director of Public Relations) and Vital Saldanha (Director of Football, Technical Affairs).

From PT LIB were Akhmad Hadian Lukita (President Director), Sudjarno (Operations Director) and Anthony Chandra Kartawiria (Finance Director).

“We are working towards a more professional competition. We are trying to learn a lot from Indonesian football, as far as what they have accomplished and what is in the pipeline from PT LIB,” explained Diogo Neto Fraga.

“We have shared a lot of information with LFTL, on how we manage the competition as a whole. After this, we will communicate more intensely with them on the details,” added Akhmad Hadian Lukita.

#AFF

#PSSI

#PTLIB

