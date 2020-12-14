Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in dominant style on Sunday – ahead of the two Mercedes’ of Valtteri Bottas and world champion Lewis Hamilton.

It was Verstappen’s second win of the 2020 season.

“It has been a very enjoyable two days which we didn’t really expect coming into the weekend. Being on pole was already great but to win here is a perfect end to the season for us all. The tyre management was good and the car had a nice balance which made it very enjoyable to drive. I expected a very tough fight today but I think we managed everything very well and there was never really a moment where I felt under pressure which is a pretty good feeling. To finish the year off like this I’m of course very happy with and I just hope we can start next season competitively, so we can be there right from the start, as we want to be able to try and fight for the championship but for that we need to start strong. Everyone in the Team and at Honda has worked so hard the whole year to improve the car and this is a really good boost going into the winter and I hope everyone gets to celebrate tonight,” said Verstappen afterwards.

ABU DHABI GP RACE RESULT

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Alex Albon, Red Bull Lando Norris, McLaren Carlos Sainz, McLaren Daniel Ricciardo, Renault Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Esteban Ocon, Renault Lance Stroll, Racing Point

