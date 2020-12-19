The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) are planning to hold two Charity matches as part of efforts to help flood victims in the Central and Central Highlands regions of the country.

With both the Vietnam national team and also the national U22 currently in training, the plan is for the team to play two friendly matches.

The two friendly matches have been slated for 23 and 27 December 2020.

The first match will be played at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh Province while the second game will be held at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho Province.

Tickets have been priced at VND50,000 (USD 2.20), VND100,000 (USD 4.40) and VND150,000 (USD 6.60).

