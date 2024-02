Melbourne Victory have confirmed veteran Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams will undergo ankle surgery in a bid to save her season.

Williams sustained an ankle injury during Victory’s 4-1 loss to Western United on January 6 and hasn’t played since.

