Japan produced a sparkling display to defeat Vietnam 10-0 in their AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Uzbekistan 2024 Group B opener at the JAR Stadium today.

Manaka Matsukubo led the way with a first-half hat-trick as six-time AFC U19 Women’s Championship winners Japan underlined their title credentials with a dominant performance.

Next on the horizon for Japan is a clash against China PR on Thursday, while Vietnam take on DPR Korea.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_womens_asian_cup/news/group_b_japan_10-0_vietnam.html

#AFF

#AFC

#VFF

