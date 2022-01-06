Vietnam have started their preparation for the AFF Under-23 Championship next month by calling up Under-21 players for the camp that started yesterday at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre.

The plan is for the team under head coach Dinh The Nam to identify players not only for the Cambodian meet but also to use it to develop players for Vietnam’s 2023 SEA Games squad.

At the same time too, talented individuals that perform well in Cambodia will also be absorbed into the Vietnam squad that will compete at the SEA Games in May this year.

Almost all of the players that were called up were those who had excelled at the recently concluded Vietnam U21 National Championship 2021.

For the meet in Cambodia, Vietnam have been placed in Group C against Thailand and Singapore.

Group A is hosts Cambodia, Timor Leste, the Philippines, and Brunei while Group B has Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Laos.

The AFF U23 Championship will be held in Cambodia on 14-26 February 2022.

#AFF

#VFF

