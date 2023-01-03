As expected, Vietnam faced little trouble to win Group B of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 following their win over Myanmar in Hanoi as Malaysia emerged victorious over Singapore to take the runners-up spot.

At the My Dinh National Stadium, it took Vietnam just eight minutes to break the deadlock when Nguyen Van Quyet low cross was turned into goal by Myanmar defender Kyaw Zin Lwin.

It was 2-0 for Vietnam in the 27th minute when Nguyen Tien Linh made good on the cross from Doan Van Hau to beat Myanmar goalkeeper Tun Nanda Oo.

A firing finish from Chau Ngoc Quang in the 73rd minute gave Vietnam the full points to win Group B where they will take on Indonesia in the semifinals of the championship this year.

At the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia emerged 4-1 winners in the Causeway Derby to book their place in the next round in front of some 65,000 fans.

With Singapore needing only a draw to win a place in the semifinals, Darren Lok gave the home side a deserved lead in the 35th minute when he headed in the cross from Safawi Rasid.

Stuart Wilkin then struck twice in the 50th and 54th minute to give Malaysia a 3-0 lead before Faris Ramli pulled one back for the visitors with a close-range finish in the 85th minute.

However, Sergio Aguero scored two minutes from the end to seal the 4-1 win for Malaysia and set up a semi-final clash against six-time champions Thailand.

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

Like this: Like Loading...