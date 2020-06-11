The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) are planning a warm-up game against Iraq in Hanoi on 8 October – provided there is no quarantine issue and the match gets the nod from the Vietnamese government.

With the AFC announcing recently that the second round qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will resume on 8 October 2020, the Vietnam national side are looking for friendlies to work on the team further.

Vietnam does not have any matches on 8 October 2020 while the rest of the teams in Group G do battle.

“After receiving the invitation from IFA (Iraq Football Association), the VFF will have to look at all available information. According to the Vietnamese government, those entering Vietnam must be isolated for 2 weeks which is the current regulations on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic,” said VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh.

Vietnam’s next match of the qualifiers will be away to Malaysia on 13 October 2020 before taking on Indonesian at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on 12 November 2020.

Their final game of the qualifiers will be away to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 17 November 2020.

