ASEAN football’s most coveted prize arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Saturday, 3 December, as the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 Trophy Tour reaches its fifth and final destination.

Ahead of the start of this year’s tournament, the championship trophy embarked on a tour of five cities, beginning in Bangkok on 24 September before stopping in Singapore, Selangor, and Jakarta, and ending off in Ho Chi Minh City.

Taking place at Aeon Mall Binh Tan, fans were treated to special appearances by local football legends and former AFF Championship winners, Nguyễn Minh Phương and Nguyễn Việt Thắng, who interacted with the crowd in a Q&A session and a few stage games. Fans also had the opportunity to take pictures with the legends and the championship trophy.

A former captain of the Golden Star Warriors, Nguyễn Minh Phương is considered one of the best midfielders in the history of Vietnamese football known for his technique and free-kick ability, while Nguyễn Việt Thắng formed one half of the strike partnership which won Vietnam their first AFF Championship in 2008.

In addition to the Trophy Tour, the two legends also led a Football Clinic earlier in the morning at OPS Football Pitch, with children from SOS Children’s Village participating. The children were put through their paces with football drills and also had the chance to play alongside the legends in mini-football matches.

The Football Clinic is part of the CSR initiatives organised by the AFF and Mitsubishi Electric, with the support of the Vietnam Football Federation, and aims to provide an avenue for the children to be exposed to the sport, learn basic footballing techniques from the legends, and inspire them to dream big.

Takashi Nishikuma, Deputy Managing Director of Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd, said, “Mitsubishi Electric is proud to have supported these Football Clinic sessions that were held at all five cities of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 Trophy Tour. We hope that the experience of meeting and learning from their local football heroes has been a special and inspirational one for all the children who have participated.”

As the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 Trophy Tour comes to its conclusion, fans can now look forward to the start of the main tournament, which kicks off in less than three weeks’ time on 20 December.

