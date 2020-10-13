Western Sydney Wanderers have announced the departure of head coach Jean-Paul de Marigny.

In a huge shock, de Marigny’s tenure has come to an abrupt end, just three months after he was appointed as the new boss.

The 56-year-old parted ways with the club on Monday, with the Wanderers releasing a short statement.

“Western Sydney Wanderers FC have today parted ways with head coach Jean-Paul de Marigny,” it read.

“The club thanks Jean-Paul for his efforts and wishes him success in the future.

“The club will make an announcement in the coming days on a replacement coach.”

For more, please click on to https://www.a-league.com.au/news/coaching-shock-wanderers-part-ways-de-marigny

