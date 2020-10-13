Tan Zhing Yi stole the spotlight at the Juara Stadium this morning when she beat Khor Jin Weng – the top seed in the girls’ singles – in a three-set thriller 21-15, 19-21, 17-21.

The morning session of the second day of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 would also see other changes to the pecking order in the girls’ single as second-seeded Myisha Mohd Khairul rose to top Group A.

Myisha overcame Joanne Ng May Yin 21-15, 21-17 to lead the standings with four points as Zhing Yi moved up to the second spot on the same two points with Jin Weng.

Siti Nurshuhaini Azman followed up her fine performance yesterday to beat Tan Shen Thing straight set 21-19, 22-20 to continue leading Group B – on the same six points with second-placed Ong Xin Yee, after both players maintained theiran unbeaten record after three matches.

In Group A of the boys’ singles, Ong Zhen Yi and Ong Ken Yon continued to dominate the top two positions after overcoming their respective opponents this morning.

Zhen Yi retained the lead in Group A after defeating Chua Kim Sheng 21-14, 21-17 while Ken Yon won had to fight hard before he was able to put down V. Poopathi 22-24, 21-10, 21-16 to remain in second place.

Group B still belong to Eogene Ewe Eon after maintaining his unbeaten record after three matches to collect six points – two points ahead of Muhd Adam Shah and Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng

In the boys’ doubles, Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe remained invincible after securing their second win over the the pair of Kok Jia Cheng-Ooi Yi Hern in a three-set fight 21-14, 19-21, 21-7.

Chun Meng and Boon Zhe have collected four points after two matches played.

In the girls’ doubles, Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow started the first day of competition today, with a straight set 21-18, 21-16 victory over Cheng Su Hui-Lee Xin Jie.

RESULTS (MORNING SESSION)

7:30am

BS-A – Jacky Kok Jing Hong – Justin Hoh (20-22, 20-22)

BS-A – Group 02 Anson Cheong – Chia Jeng Hon (7-21, 11-21)

BS-A – Group 03 Ong Zhen Yi – Chua Kim Sheng (21-14, 21-17)

BS-A – Group 04 Ong Ken Yon – V Poopathi (22-24, 21-10, 21-16)

BS-A – Group 05 Muhd Fazriq – Jimmy Wong (19-21, 16-21)

BS-B – Group 06 Rex Hooi Shao Herng – Ferdinan Ramno (17-21, 18-21)

BS-B – Group 07 Jan Jireh Lee – Low Han Chen (22-20, 21-10)

BS-B – Group 08 Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng – Muhd Adam Shah (17-21, 17-21)

BS-B – Group 09 Eogene Ewe Eon – Muhd Faiq (21-15, 21-17)

GS-A – Group 10 Khor Jing Wen – Tan Zhing Yi (21-15, 19-21, 17-21)

GS-A – Group 11 Myisha Mohd Khairul – Joanne Ng May Yin (21-15, 21-17)

GS-B – Group 12 Loh Zhi Wei – Lim Yi Wei (21-11, 21-14)

GS-B – Group 13 Tan Shen Thing – Siti Nurshuhaini (19-21, 20-22)

GS-B – Group 14 Chan Wen Tse – Ong Xin Yee (12-21, 19-21)

GD – Group 15 Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow vs Cheng Su Hui+Lee Xin Jie (21-18, 21-16)

BD – Group 16 Choi Jian Sheng-Wong Vin Sean vs Bryan Jeremy-Liew Xun (19-21, 17-21)

BD – Group 17 Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe vs Kok Jia Cheng-Ooi Yi Hern (21-14, 19-21, 21-7)

9:00 am

BS-C – Group 01 LOK Hong Quan – Yeow Chun Cher (16-21, 21-7, 21-17)

BS-C – Group 02 Kang Khai Xing – Tamilarasukumar (13-21, 21-6, 21-19)

BS-C – Group 03 Aaron Tai – Kee Is Qian (21-13, 21-19)

BS-D – Group 04 Kong Teck Joon – Ayu Fu Sheng (21-18 21-19)

BS-D – Group 05 Chee Hong Wei – Mohd Amzar Hakimi (17-21 21-17 22-20)

BS-D – Group 06 Lim Wei Hou – Low Hao Feng (21-15 21-14)

GS-D – Group 07 Yeap Phoi Lin – Noraqilah Maisarah (23-21 21-18)

GS-D – Group 08 Christine Lam – Shaneesa Shahidi (13-21 21-13 21-13)

GS-C – Group 09 Siti Zulaikha – Carmen Ting (20-22 21-19 21-14)

GS-C – Group 10 Tan Zhing Hui – Wong Lily (21-7 21-16)

GS-C – Group 11 Adiyna Anuar – Oo Shan Zi (21-16 21-15)

