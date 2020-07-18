World Athletics is honoured to have regained its International Federation membership of the. World Athletics would like to thank all IOC Members for their trust in the sport.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, who will represent the federation on the IOC said: “As president of World Athletics I’m absolutely delighted to represent our sport in the Olympic movement as an IOC member. Thank you to all of you who voted for our sport, our federation, and I look forward, our whole sport looks forward, to working even more closely with all of you in reforming and building all sports. At this time, of all times, the need for community and elite sport to thrive and flourish has probably never been more important.” – World Athletics

