You had a strong race in Russia, leading multiple laps, has that given you the confidence going into the final seven races?

I am very confident in this car, I think lately we have been showing good signs of pace, but I am conscious we must put it together to get the car where it deserves on the grid and then back into scoring those big points, to get us where we want to be in the Championship, come the end of the season.

