You’ve been working hard at the factory with your Team since the Russian GP. How beneficial has that been?

Yes, we did a lot of work after Russia to analyse what went wrong and what went right and where we can look to improve. I have spent some more time on the sim ahead of Turkey too, so we have done some pretty intense homework for this weekend. I am looking forward to the last seven races now and I am sure our luck will turn, we are performing well on track but now we must show that with our results on a Sunday, I want to be back on the podium this weekend.

We would have been racing in Japan this weekend, what will you miss about the Japanese GP?

I am very sad to not be racing in Japan this weekend, it was going to be something very special to race there with a Honda engine but instead we will be aiming to deliver the fans watching back in Japan, a great result this weekend, in their honour.

This weekend we are celebrating what would have been Honda’s last home race in Japan. What is your experience of Honda so far?

I have been very impressed with Honda and I am very proud to be a part of such a historic brand. I love the Japanese culture and how the team at Honda work, the moment you speak to anyone there, they start working on your ideas straight away. They are an inspiring organisation to work alongside.