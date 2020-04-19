Red Cross National Resilience Adviser John Richardson and Health Technical Lead Lisa Natoli urge us to become 90% heroes in the fight against coronavirus.

The streets and office buildings are emptying, bars and restaurants shuttered. Homes are filling with daytime activity generally seen only on rainy weekend days. People are playing their part, staying home, saving lives.

We are at a critical point here in Australia. Governments are taking increasingly drastic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), so that lives will not be lost.

Governments are not taking these actions lightly. Think about it. No government knowingly puts an economy into recession. It is a badge of honour for them to manage budgets in the black. This is serious.

