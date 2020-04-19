The Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) have set 15 May 2020 as the date for V.League 1 return – tentatively.

This provided the issue with the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled and authorities give them approval.

Previously, the VPF had set end May of 2020 as the likely return date.

The decision to set a date for the return of the V.League was based on the current situation of COVID-19 with the hope that the early announcement will help V.League 1 and V.League 2 teams prepare for a return to action.

However, the final decision will still depend on the advice from Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

If the V.League was allowed to restart, the VPF has left the decision as to whether fans will be allowed back to watch the games on the clubs to decide.