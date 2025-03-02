Ferrari has set the benchmark for its FIA World Endurance Championship rivals with a commanding one-two-three finish in today’s FIA World Endurance Championship Qatar 1812km season-opener, while Corvette kicked off the LMGT3 battle with a hard-fought victory.

The Ferrari AF Corse 499P Hypercar qualified on pole position in the hands of Antonio Giovinazzi, and all three of the Italian cars enjoyed a spell at the front of the 18-strong field in the ten-hour race. The #51 crewed by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Giovinazzi looked to be in control until a third of the way through, when the latter incurred a drive-through penalty for an infringement under Virtual Safety Car conditions, dropping it to the tail-end of the top ten.

From eighth on the grid, the privately-run #83 AF Corse entry then picked up the mantle, having passed the #50 ‘works’ car when it was tipped into a spin by the #15 BMW. The scarlet and yellow Ferraris would subsequently engage in a duel for supremacy, with each looking the likely winner at different stages.

In the car he was sharing with Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco produced a stellar stint to overhaul Robert Kubica during the final pit-stop phase, after which, he successfully staved the Pole off to the chequered flag to seal the first win of the season.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the whole team for everybody’s work over the winter,” the winner reflected. “We prepared really well and while we had some ups-and-downs in the race, in the end, it obviously worked out well.

“Going for a triple final stint with the left-hand side tyres made things quite intense because they (the #83 and #51) were coming quite fast. I had to try to manage the tyres and manage the pace, but we got the job done. Securing P1, P2, and P3 for the team is an historic result and now we’ll try to keep the momentum for the next one.”

Withstanding sustained late pressure from a charging Pier Guidi on fresher Michelin rubber, Kubica held firm to secure the runner-up spoils for AF Corse alongside Yifei Ye and new recruit Philip Hanson, crossing the finish line a scant three tenths-of-a-second ahead of the Italian – and barely two seconds shy of victory.

After picking up a string of penalties, a late safety car intervention brought the #51 crew back into contention, and third place cemented an impressive top three lockout for Ferrari – for the first time since the 1967 edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona.

BMW M Team WRT wound up fourth with its #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 piloted by Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello and ex-Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen, despite the car falling down the order early on due to a pit speed limiter problem and a clash with an LMGT3 car.

Defending Manufacturers’ champion Toyota claimed fifth and sixth places with its pair of GR010 Hybrids, the #8 leading home the sister car having started on the back row of the grid.

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA had most cause to feel aggrieved at the end of the race, with a best finish of eighth for the #12 V-Series.R Hypercar not at all representative of its pace. Earl Bamber charged from 17th up to third following an early spin, only for Alex Lynn and Jenson Button to make contact with one another while placed first and second at a subsequent safety car restart, destroying both crew’s chances of success.

Alpine Endurance Team similarly looked strong in the opening stages as the #35 car confidently ran third in the hands of Ferdinand Habsburg before slipping down the field, while last year’s Qatar winner Porsche came away with a solitary point for tenth position with the #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry, as the 963 struggled for speed throughout.

