Wenea, a company offering integral charging services for electrical vehicles, joins La Vuelta as an official provider in order to ensure that the cars accompanying the peloton are charged. This agreement manifests La Vuelta’s commitment to sustainable mobility and to transport’s decarbonisation, as well as Wenea’s objective to democratise electric mobility by improving drivers’ access to it.

During the race’s stages, La Vuelta’s official electric vehicles will charge their batteries at the Wenea charging stations. With over 600 recharge points spread out over the entire Spanish territory, the company has charging stations with powers of up to 200 kW, capable of charging an electrical car battery in less than 10 minutes. This makes the logistics of recharging easy during a sports event of La Vuelta’s characteristics.

With its own network of universal recharging services, accessible to all electrical vehicle models, Wenea will be responsible for recharging the two 100% electrical vehicles accompanying the riders: the General Director’s car and the race’s International Commissary’s car.

In the words of José Manuel Zorrilla, Wenea’s President, ‘We decided to support La Vuelta because our mission at Wenea is to help client’s charge their electrical vehicles no matter where they are. This fits in perfectly with La Vuelta’s wish to make one of the most important international sporting events, organised in Spain for the entire world, more sustainable. In order to improve La Vuelta even more, we have made a long-term sponsorship commitment so we can provide our extensive national coverage to charge any electrical vehicle, as well as our excellent customer support service. We want all the spectators and the citizens to join the electrical vehicle challenge so that our country may be a sustainability leader.’

For Javier Guillén, General Director of La Vuelta, ‘the incorporation of brands such as Wenea to La Vuelta’s sponsorship structure manifests our increasing need for sustainable mobility. Our race is an important platform and we must use it to create a better future.’

Wenea’s addition to La Vuelta’s sponsorship structure marks an important milestone in the company’s history over the past six years, democratising sustainable development through its service platform, which enables them to improve and to ease the charging experience for all drivers. – www.lavuelta.es

