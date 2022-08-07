Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) will start from pole position at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix after producing a new all-time lap record at Silverstone. A magnificent 1:57.767 saw the Frenchman beat second place Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) by 0.098s as Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) claimed a front row in P3.

And after huge crash in FP4, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) rescued a heroic P6 and finished just 0.199s away from pole – sensational from the Spaniard.