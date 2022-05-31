MotoGP™ is getting faster and faster with each passing year as the world’s top engineers and riders aim to eke out any potential advantage they can find on their bikes. The results speak for themselves, with the top 10 speeds ever recorded on MotoGP™ machines coming in the past two years.

At the 2022 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, three more top speeds entered that top 10, including a new benchmark set by Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin on his Ducati during the Race itself.