MotoGP™ is getting faster and faster with each passing year as the world’s top engineers and riders aim to eke out any potential advantage they can find on their bikes. The results speak for themselves, with the top 10 speeds ever recorded on MotoGP™ machines coming in the past two years.
At the 2022 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, three more top speeds entered that top 10, including a new benchmark set by Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin on his Ducati during the Race itself.
Below is the current top 10 after the Italian GP:
1. – Jorge Martín – Race, Mugello 2022 – 363.6 km/h
2. – Johann Zarco – FP4, Qatar 2021 – 362.4 km/h
2.* – Brad Binder – FP3, Mugello 2021 – 362.4 km/h
4. – Johann Zarco – Q2, Mugello 2021 – 360.0 km/h
4.* – Enea Bastianini – Q2, Mugello 2022 – 360.0 km/h
6. – Jorge Martín – Q1, Qatar 2021 – 358.8 km/h
6.* – Enea Bastianini – Q1, Mugello 2021 – 358.8 km/h
6.* – Jack Miller – Q2, Mugello 2021 – 358.8 km/h
6.* – Darryn Binder – Race, Mugello 2022 – 358.8 km/h
6.* – Johann Zarco – Warm Up, Mugello 2021 – 358.8 km/h
