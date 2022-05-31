Scott Hend competes in the International Series England at Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort this week after a promising performance in the Netherlands that suggests his game may be on the mend following poor health, that even included contracting COVID-19 last week.

The Australian, winner of 10 events on the Asian Tour and the 2016 Order of Merit title, was one off the lead after round three at the Dutch Open last week before finishing in a tie for 14th.

It was a standout week in complete contrast to a season that has seen him miss the cut in all six events he has played in on the Asian Tour.

Hend has been fighting prostrate cancer for over a year, caught the flu a few weeks ago before picking up COVID-19 early last week.

“I have had a lot of injuries this year,” said Hend.

“It’s nice to turn the corner last week, and hopefully start to put some results together. Catching COVID last week wasn’t the perfect formulae, but we battled through it. I was lucky I could play because the only symptom I was showing was testing positive. Last six holes every day I was struggling because of lack of energy. Hopefully we can play good again this week and have a good result.”

The Australian continues to battle prostate problems but has been making good progress.

“It’s a work in progress, it’s a man problem. As you get older … prostate issues … something that I can control but I can’t control,” he said.

“For a year and a half, urinating blood and struggling to urinate on the golf course is obviously not ideal for playing good golf. I should have been operated on earlier. I had bad information from a specialist, but I saw another specialist and he said do it straight away as you are struggling. Having those sorts of things on your mind doesn’t help.

“It’s been really tough times and I have worked really hard to get back. Certain things became a little bit more important than others. From an outsider looking in you just think it is just someone playing bad golf but there is a lot more to it. Golf is a massive part of my life but so is living!”

Hend last won on the Asian Tour at the 2019 Maybank Championship and is now determined to get back on track.

“I want to start playing well again, I want to start winning again, I want to improve my world ranking, I want to compete against all these guys again and show them I can still play,” said the Australian.

“I want to finish my career with as many wins as I can. That’s why I am out here, to play and win trophies. I like to think I can be competitive this week and be up there on Sunday.”

