At 21 years and 90 days, Quartararo joins an illustrious list of riders in the top 10

After five second-place finishes in 2019, Fabio Quartararo and Petronas Yamaha SRT finally got their maiden MotoGP™ win secured at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España.

It was a historic victory that placed the Frenchman among some of the sport’s greatest riders, but where does he rank on the youngest-ever premier class Grand Prix winners list? After his Grand Prix of the Americas victory in 2013, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) remains the youngest in history at 20 years and 60 days, ahead of Freddie Spencer.

Norifumi Abe’s win at Suzuka in 1996 places the late Japanese rider third on the list, with Dani Pedrosa’s win in China 10 years later seeing the duo claim their first premier class race win at exactly the same age – 20 years and 227 days. Randy Mamola’s 1980 Spa-Francorchamps victory puts the American ahead of Jorge Lorenzo in fifth and sixth respectively.

Then, just 15 days younger than Quartararo, MotoGP™ Legend Mike Hailwood’s Isle of Man victory in 1961 puts the British icon 7th. Then comes Quartararo who takes his place just ahead of nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) on the list – Rossi picking up that victory when ‘El Diablo’ was just one-year-old – with Casey Stoner one day older than The Doctor when the Australian won the 2007 Qatar GP. Can Quartararo double up in Jerez this weekend at the Andalucian GP? Top 10 youngest premier class Grand Prix winners:

1. Marc Marquez – 20 years, 63 days (Circuit of the Americas 2013)

2. Freddie Spencer – 20 years, 196 days (Spa-Francorchamps 1982)

3. Norifumi Abe – 20 years, 227 days (Suzuka 1996)

4. Dani Pedrosa – 20 years, 227 days (Shanghai International Circuit 2006)

5. Randy Mamola – 20 years, 239 days (Spa-Francorchamps 1980)

6. Jorge Lorenzo – 20 years, 345 days (Circuito do Estoril 2008)

7. Mike Hailwood – 21 years, 75 days (Isle of Man 1961)

8. Fabio Quartararo – 21 years, 90 days (Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto 2020)

9. Valentino Rossi – 21 years, 144 days (Donington Park 2000)

10. Casey Stoner – 21 years, 145 days (Losail International Circuit 2007)

